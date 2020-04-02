White Sox Radio Voice Ed Farmer Dies At Age 70White Sox television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti called Farmer "a loyal, welcoming friend" in a tribute on Twitter.

CBS To Air Final Rounds Of 2004 & 2019 The Masters TournamentsWith this year's tournament postponed, CBS is looking to fill the void for golf fans by rewinding the clock to a pair of classic finishes.

'Top 50 Singles Is My Next Marker I Want To Hit': Taylor Townsend On World Team Tennis All Star Event On CBSTownsend reflects on her tennis career so far and shares what it was like to be in the WTT All Star event that will be on CBS this Saturday.

'I'm Preparing For No Season At All': MLB Insider Jared Diamond Admits Grim Outlook For 2020 MLB SeasonWith the continued spread of the coronavirus and extended stay at home guidelines in effect, the MLB season appears to be slipping away.

Bears Finalize 1-Year Contract With Former Seahawks Guard Germain IfediIfedi figures to replace Kyle Long at right guard after the Bears released the three-time Pro Bowl pick who was limited the past four seasons by injuries.

'Things Are Going To Hurt More' Without Fans For NXT Superstar Keith LeeKeith Lee will be defending his NXT North American championship without a live audience, which is strange for pro wrestling, which feeds off of its fans' energy.