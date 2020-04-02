CHICAGO (CBS)— Indiana surpassed 3,000 cases of COVID-19 disease, and the death toll in the state rose to 78, state health officials reported Thursday.
In Lake County, there are now 215 cases, the second highest in the state, behind Marion County/Indianapolis with 1,304. Lake County has reported six deaths. Porter County is reporting 35 cases and LaPorte 14, with one fatality. The state has conducted about 16,300 COVID-19 tests, far behind neighboring states like Illinois and Ohio.
As of Thursday morning, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “stay at home” order was still set to expire in less than a week, on April 6. State health director Kristina Box said earlier this week that the state has just begun talks with the Army Corps of Engineers to determine site locations for field hospitals, should they become necessary. By contrast, Illinois extended its stay at home order to the end of the month and is building a large field hospital at McCormick Place to treat patients.
Indiana schools remain closed until May 1, and Holcomb hinted that he will provide an update later this week, possibly on Thursday.