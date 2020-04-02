CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Thursday morning near Naperville, Metra officials confirmed.
Inbound and outbound train movement was stopped after Metra BNSF Train No. 1326 hit a pedestrian.
Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Naperville, train #1326 struck a pedestrian. Customers should expect extensive delays.
— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 2, 2020
Train No. 1326 was scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 10:15 a.m. According to Metra officials, commuters can expect extensive delays.
Metra Alert BNSF – Train #1326, scheduled to arrive Chicago Union Station at 10:15 AM – stopped near Naperville, struck a pedestrian. Customers should expect extensive delays.
— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 2, 2020