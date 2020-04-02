Filed Under:Chicago, Metra, Metra BNSF, Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Thursday morning near Naperville, Metra officials confirmed.

Inbound and outbound train movement was stopped after Metra BNSF Train No. 1326 hit a pedestrian.

Train No. 1326 was scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 10:15 a.m. According to Metra officials, commuters can expect extensive delays.