CHICAGO (CBS) — The Old Town Art Fair is canceled this year due to the coronavirus crisis.
The art fair and its sponsoring organization, the Old Town Triangle Association, announced that it is canceling the event initially scheduled for June 13-14.
“While much can change between today and June, we made this decision now as we feel it is in the best interests of you, the artists, our volunteers and neighbors,” art fair chair Sasha Mayoras said in a news release.
The association will return booth fees to the 250 participating artists as soon as possible, and will automatically invite all 2020 jury-selected artists to take part next year.
The art fair deliberated for weeks about all options short of canceling the event this year. But the large number of volunteers involved, the artists who travel great distances, and the close quarters of the residential streets in the landmark district all led to the conclusion that calling off the event was the best idea.
This year’s First Sight Fundraiser, originally scheduled for May 15 at the Chicago History Museum, is also canceled.
The Old Town Triangle Association has no events scheduled for this time, though there will likely be efforts to support the work of the association for the coming year.
This is the first time in 70 years that the Old Town Art Fair has been canceled.