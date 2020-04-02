CHICAGO (CBS)– Health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 are already preparing themselves for the surge of patients they could be treating in the coming weeks.
CBS 2 talked to an ER nurse, Cynthia Riemer, after her 12-hour shift inside UIC’s special forward triage tent, made specifically for helping coronavirus patients.
She explains some of her fears as the fight continues.
“Our fears are, what is to come? Are we gonna have to make these difficult decisions on who gets the vent and who doesn’t? On who lives and who dies? That’s very difficult,” Riemer said.
Riemer says nurses in the tent are given one N95 mask per shift.
She said her biggest fear is health providers running out of protective gear during the height of the pandemic.