WrestleMania 36 Picks: Drew McIntyre Faces Brock Lesnar For WWE ChampionshipCoronavirus forced WWE to pre-record WrestleMania 36, which will air over two nights without fans in the stands, but with plenty of excitement in the ring.

'The Past Four Years Have Been A Learning Process For Me': Monica Puig Discusses Her Career, World Team Tennis Event On CBSThe 26-year-old says that all of the attention she garnered after her 2016 Olympics win was tough to handle, but she feels like she has found her self motivation again.

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Launches Push To Get Hot Meals To Doctors, Nurses On Front Line Of Coronavirus FightAnthony Rizzo is at bat for those on the front line of the coronavirus fight. He talked with CBS 2’s Brad Edwards about his efforts Thursday from his Florida home – joined by his dog, Kevin.

White Sox Radio Voice Ed Farmer Dies At Age 70White Sox television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti called Farmer "a loyal, welcoming friend" in a tribute on Twitter.

CBS To Air Final Rounds Of 2004 & 2019 The Masters TournamentsWith this year's tournament postponed, CBS is looking to fill the void for golf fans by rewinding the clock to a pair of classic finishes.

'Top 50 Singles Is My Next Marker I Want To Hit': Taylor Townsend On World Team Tennis All Star Event On CBSTownsend reflects on her tennis career so far and shares what it was like to be in the WTT All Star event that will be on CBS this Saturday.