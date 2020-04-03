CHICAGO (CBS)– Champro Sports in Wheeling usually makes sporting equipments and uniforms. They just started making masks this week.
They are one of the latest companies to step up, change courses and innovate in this crisis.
They’re pressing and cuting the fabric, much of which is donated bed sheets from local hotels and of course sanitized first.
Right now most of the masks are going to senior living facilities both for the residents and employees.
The company has created a prototype for surgical masks. They submitted them to see if they would be workable in hospitals.
“Spring sports have been cancelled or delayed so our revenue has dropped 90% in the course of the last two weeks in order to keep expenses within our current revenue,” Champro president Ryan Hunt said. “We’ve had to reduce compensation and reduce hours for employees and this project has allowed us to bring employees back into the building and allowed them to be productive in this quit time of business.”
They need fabric donations and they want to know about senior facilities that can use masks right now.