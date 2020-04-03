Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you missed the sunny skies on Friday, don’t worry because they’ll return on Sunday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with the exception of the immediate lakefront, temperatures have pushed close to 70 degrees.

(Credit: CBS)

But a cold front moves through overnight bringing showers with it. Some rain could linger into Saturday morning.

However, by the afternoon, dry air clears the sky. So expect a cooler day.

(Credit: CBS)

There will be lots of sun on Sunday as high pressure locks overhead.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Late showers. Low of 44.

SATURDAY: Morning showers, but clearing and cooler by the afternoon. High of 50, 40s lakeside.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 53.

 

(Credit: CBS)