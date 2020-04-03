Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a warm sunny day!

Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

There is a chance for rain showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain chances begin early next week active, but temperatures will be near 70 for a warm start to the week.