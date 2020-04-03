



— The COVID-19 outbreak is sparking a hiring spree for more than half a million jobs at the nation’s biggest retailers. Some are hiring fast to meet demand.

At least 700,000 jobs are open at the moment, according to a CBS MoneyWatch tally of big businesses.

7-ELEVEN — Nationally the store chain is planning on adding an additional 20,000 workers to keep up with demand. Jobs include delivery people for the new 7NOW delivery app.

ALDI— Looking to fill 5,000 temporary positions and taking on 4,000 new permanent workers for stores and distribution centers.

AMAZON–Nationally hiring 100,000 new roles in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing hourly pay for United States workers by $2/hour.

COSTCO— has opened up a seasonal hiring period to help with the increase in demand.

CVS— plans to immediately fill 50,000 jobs across the U.S. company needs more store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.

DOLLAR GENERAL— The low-cost retailer plans to double its typical hiring rate and hire 50.000 workers by the end of April.

PEPSICO— The company said it will hire 6,000 full-time, full benefit workers across the U.S. in the coming months.

PIZZA HUT— Hiring for more than 30,000 jobs nationwide. Available jobs include drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers and call center workers.

POSTMATES— With the increase in delivery service they are in need of “fleet members” to deliver groceries, takeout and more.

TARGET–9,000 jobs are currently listed nationally.

Blue Apron: the food-kit delivery company is hiring more workers — including those recently laid off by restaurants — to meet the increased demand for its services. The Blue Apron hiring site can be found here.

Walgreens – “As we deal with significant demands on our stores and pharmacies during this time, we’re looking to fill roughly 9,500 existing full- and part-time roles in stores across the U.S., primarily in these positions:

•Customer service associates (CSAs)

•Pharmacy technicians

•Shift leads

Candidates can visit jobs.walgreens.com to search for openings in their area.

College Nannies and Sitters is still hiring in Chicago and around the country and providing childcare for essential workers with children.