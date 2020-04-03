CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana rose to 102, with the total number of cases of infection at 3,437, state health officials reported on Friday.
Lake County continues to be the second-hardest hit county in the state with 244 cases and seven deaths. The Indianapolis area has been the epicenter of the outbreak with 1,429 cases, and 33 deaths. There are seven counties in the state that have not yet reported a positive COVID-19 case.
Testing continues to lag, and state health director Kristina Box has acknowledged that is a problem. Lake County has only done 1,391 tests, or 0.2% of the population. Pike County, in southwestern Indiana, has done only six tests, with no positive cases.
On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all schools to close for the rest of the year due to the outbreak. Students will finish the year learning remotely. Holcomb’s stay at home order expires on Monday, but he is expected to address that subject at a news conference on Friday afternoon.