CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Riley.
She’s a one-year-old shepherd-boxer mix and a wonderful balance of a playful and sweet pup.
Riley loves to play tug and do zoomies in the backyard, but also a huge snuggle bug that loves to rest her head on her people’s lap and curl up on a comfy couch.
She gets along great with other dogs whether for play sessions, or to help her feel more confident on her walks.
Riley needs a quiet home with another pup where she will feel loved and confident. She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago, along with many other adorable dogs and cats.
Just use their virtual adoption process.
Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.
It's Friday, the weather's perfect for an open window, and we have some of the cutest news we've heard all week! 🎉
The other day, we received some beautiful artwork. We're happy to report that it worked (we’re a sucker for hand-drawn ❤️s) and now, Heather’s a PAWS alum! pic.twitter.com/P6zGqNH6bj
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) April 3, 2020