CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 related deaths has now reach 116 in Indiana, with 14 more reported Friday. The total number of positive cases has now reached 3,953, officials said.
Lake County has the second highest number of confirmed cases with 313 following Marion County with 1,570. Eight people have died from the virus in Lake County, including one new death reported Friday. Five counties in the state have yet to report a case of COVID-19.
In total, 19,800 people in the state have been tested for the coronavirus.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/b74X8KN6f5
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 4, 2020
The state’s stay at home order, set to expire on Monday, was extended by two more weeks to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday. Holcomb also said President Trump has approved his request for a national disaster declaration, which clears the way for additional federal money.
Holcomb said there will be some changes to the current executive order, which will be announced on Monday. He said issuing only a two-week order allows his administration to be more nimble and adjust to facts on the ground.
Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, has extended its own stay at home order until May 1.
On Thursday Holcomb ordered all schools to close for the rest of the year due to the outbreak. Students will finish the year learning remotely.