CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Broadcasters Uniting Against Hunger food drive is really picking up steam with yet another massive match opportunity. You can help double the impact of a new partner by donating.
The food drive kicked off just over a week ago. So far generous donors have contributed close to $1.1 million.
The newest partner is the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation. It promotes projects working to improve the health and wellness of children. That’s why the foundation is providing $200,000 in grants to support all eight food banks serving Illinois.
But your contributions are needed to help match the foundation’s generosity.
The goal has been raised to $1.25 million to support families across the state at this critical time.
Double the impact now by making a donation at feedingillinois.org or you can text FEEDIL to 91999.