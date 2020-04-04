



On Friday , CBS 2 brought you the story of a local nurse and firefighter who made a plea to lend them a mobile home to live in while they work.

There’s an update that involves some good news.

Hayley Ermer and her husband, Eric, made a plea on the Facebook Page “RVs for MDs to Fight the Coronavirus,” asking if anyone could lend them their mobile home.

Hayley Ermer workers as a nurse, Eric Ermer as a firefighter.

“Our units are filling up,” Hayley said Friday.

And her anxiety for her 74-year-old father grows too. The 74-year-old Vietnam veteran lives with them.

“My dad has Stage 4 lung cancer, due to Agent Orange,” she said. “He’s a Vietnam veteran. He just finished his 22nd round of chemo last week so my biggest concern is bringing something back home.

That is what led the Ermers to turn to the Facebook group. Doctors and nurses around the country not wanting to infect immuno-compromised loved ones and children match up with RV owners in their states.

The Ermers’ call was answered with someone donating their mobile home. The couple now has a safe place to stay while remaining on the job.

Hayley wrote on Facebook that the man who donated the camper saw the CBS 2 story Friday and called the local fire department to track the Ermers down and offer his RV on Friday night.

The couple is just one of many who need help out there, so if you have an RV or camper you’re willing to lend to the cause, you can either join the “RVs 4 MDs” Facebook Group.

You can also reach out to the Illinois volunteer, Matthew Hunter at matthewhunter48@gmail.com if you’re not on Facebook.