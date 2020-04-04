CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday inside a business in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Around 12:30 p.m., the 56-year-old man was in an unspecified business in the 4000 block of South Kedzie Avenue when an assailant approached, police said.
They got into a quarrel, and the assailant pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso, police said.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.