CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Steel had their historic season in the United States Hockey League cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. But they have been named regular season champs, which is nice. But they still wanted the shot at the actual title.
“Our coaches have been doing exit interviews with our players,” said team president Dan Lehv. “A lot of tears on those exit interviews because they realize that this season is now behind us. They would have loved the opportunity to play for a Clark Cup championship and really put the finishing touches on an incredible year. But at the same time the opportunity to be awarded the Anderson Cup was incredible. There’s a lot of celebration going on throughout the Steel family. It’s really nice that the league chose to treat the 49 games as a complete regular season. We will absolutely take the Anderson Cup and we’re incredibly proud to have it for the first time in Chicago Steel history.”