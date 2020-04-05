CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday morning Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday by leading the procession to mass through a nearly empty St. Peter’s Square into the basilica.
With the global COVID-19 pandemic, Christians were forced to stay at home.
Palm Sunday begins a series of celebrations leading to easter.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is setting guidelines for the celebration of liturgies of Holy Week.
In churches the number of celebrants must not exceed 10 people, and everyone must stay six feet apart.
There will also be no distribution of blessed palms.