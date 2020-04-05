CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public School will continue to provide free meals to families during spring break, which begins Monday, officials confirm.
The grab and go sites will continue operating as normal during the break, but starting Monday, April 13, CPS will consolidate its meal sites to the ones most used.
Even if your school grab and go site is closed, your child will still be able to get a meal from another open school. And if you can’t get to the school closest to you, CPS is offering free delivery.
So far CPS has provided more than 3 million meals during the school closure.