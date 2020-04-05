CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday began with plenty of clouds early, but those will give way to a mostly sunny day with cool temperatures as a high pressure system well to the north of the Chicago area provides east winds off the lake. Water temperature will be in the mid 40s.
The heat starts to pump into the area on Monday. Temperatures climb into the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Some morning showers are possible as well as afternoon or after thunderstorms.
The result will be a Tuesday in the 70s.
Forecast:
Sunday: Decreasing clouds. High of 55.
Tonight: Low of 38.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. AM rain, a PM t-storm. 61.
Tuesday: Storms and 72.