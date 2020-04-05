CHICAGO (CBS) — As of Sunday 127 people in Indiana have died of COVID-19, an increase of 11 since Saturday. An additional 458 confirmed cases brings the total number confirmed in the state to 4,411, according to official numbers reported by the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.
Cases continue to increase in Lake County, the second hardest hit county in the state, with 335 total cases and eight deaths. However, that is far behind Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, where there have been 1,760 confirmed cases and 37 deaths due to the virus. Just three counties remain in the state with no confirmed cases.
In total, 22,652 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/fpfqiJv3d9
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 5, 2020
The state’s stay at home order, set to expire on Monday, was extended by two more weeks to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday. Holcomb also said President Trump has approved his request for a national disaster declaration, which clears the way for additional federal money.
Holcomb said there will be some changes to the current executive order, which will be announced on Monday. He said issuing only a two-week order allows his administration to be more nimble and adjust to facts on the ground.
Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, has extended its own stay at home order until May 1.
On Thursday Holcomb ordered all schools to close for the rest of the year due to the outbreak. Students will finish the year learning remotely.