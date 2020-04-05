CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges for many parents, but for those divorced with children it can be even more complicated.
When in doubt call an attorney, but not all parents have one or have the money to hire one.
The biggest concern might just be the kids going to the other household.
That’s the case for Buffalo Grove mom Kate Kinyon. She tried to delay the kids seeing their dad because she didn’t know if he had been exposed to the virus.
Kinyon said she was surprised to hear what her ex-husband’s attorney had to say.
“When I said, ‘Hey let’s find some alternatives like Zoom until we know you’ve been in isolation for two weeks,” they said I would be in contempt of court, and I’d be accused of parental abuse. It’s been very challenging,” she said. “All we want to do is keep our children safe, and right now doesn’t feel it’s been that way.”
Chicago attorney Tanya Stanish said she has taken several calls from clients with similar worries.
She said if you do find out there is someone with the virus in a household you can and should file emergency papers.