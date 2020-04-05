The Chicago Steel Are Champions Even Without PlayoffsThe Chicago Steel had their historic season in the United States Hockey League cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have been named regular season champs.

'It's Like A Modern Day Sparta, They Train These Kids Up To Be Fighters': Alzo Slade On Showtime's 'Vice' & Wrestling In RussiaThe VICE correspondent explains why Russia has become a hot bed for top flight wrestlers and mixed martial artists.

'This Year’s WrestleMania Most Important Of All-Time,' Says WWE Superstar Kofi KingstonWWE Superstar Kofi Kingston talks about competing in WrestleMania 36, which coronavirus forced to be pre-recorded without a live audience.

'There Simply May Not Be Enough Time' For NBA, NHL Seasons To Restart Amid Coronavirus Fears, Warns Sports EconomistWith the coronavirus pandemic continuing to worsen in the United States, the timeline may be disappearing for leagues looking to start back up again.

'Mental Health Is Huge... I Had To Experience It To Understand It': CoCo Vandeweghe On World Team Tennis All Star Event, Tennis CareerVandeweghe previews the World Team Tennis All Star event on CBS Saturday and how she overcame a bout with depression during the most successful year of her tennis career.

WrestleMania 36 Picks: Drew McIntyre Faces Brock Lesnar For WWE ChampionshipCoronavirus forced WWE to pre-record WrestleMania 36, which will air over two nights without fans in the stands, but with plenty of excitement in the ring.