(CNN) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper about a claim made by Vice President Mike Pence that the state of Illinois would only need a certain number of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I pray to God that's true. But right now it doesn't look like that will be true," Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says of Vice President Mike Pence's claim that Illinois would need fewer ventilators than they asked for #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/O4lw7gVFmF
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 5, 2020
“I pray to God that’s true. But right now it doesn’t look like that will be true,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said of Vice President Mike Pence’s claim that Illinois would need fewer ventilators than they requested. “The President does not understand the word federal. If they had started in February building ventilators, getting ready for this pandemic, we would not have the problems we have today and frankly, very many fewer people would die.”
"The President does not understand the word federal," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says. "If they had started in February building ventilators, getting ready for this pandemic, we would not have the problems we have today and frankly, very many fewer people would die" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/35XWg5vONJ
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 5, 2020