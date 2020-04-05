CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, rapid COVID-19 tests will be available in Illinois.
Starting on Monday, five Chicago urgent care clinics in the Physicians Immediate Care group will have Abbott Labs’ rapid coronavirus test.
Due to limited supply, Physicians Immediate Care will first test symptomatic health care workers and first responders with exposure only.
The next priority will be those who are at highest risk – including those over 65 with COVID-19 symptoms.
The Abbott Labs test can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes – and allows testing in urgent care clinics outside of hospitals and overburdened emergency rooms, Physicians Immediate Care said.
“At Physicians Immediate Care, our purpose is remarkable care you can count on, when and where you need it. This breakthrough technology from Abbott fits perfectly with our mission to provide safe, high-quality care and almost immediate test results directly to the community through our convenient locations and outstanding clinical staff,” Stan Blaylock, chief executive officer of Physicians Immediate Care, said in a news release. “Working with Abbott and our other strategic partners, our team is ready and well-equipped to take the battle against COVID-19 to the next level.”
For more information, click here.