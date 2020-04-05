CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot while inside a parked car in Rogers Park Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 4:12 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, in the North of Howard section of Rogers Park.
A 38-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.
The victim suffered graze wounds to the left hand and chest and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
Police did not immediately confirm reports that family, including children, were in the car with the woman.
Area North detectives were investigating late Sunday.