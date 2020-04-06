CHICAGO (CBS) — Two more employees of the Cook County Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 11.
One employee works for Juvenile Probation and Court Services at the Juvenile Center and last reported for work on March 23, the office said. The other works at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center and last reported for work on March 19.
The detention center worker did not have any contact with juvenile detainees, the office said.
For any confirmed COVID-19 cases involving Chief Judge’s office employees, human resources staff will contact anyone who had contact with the infected person in the workplace. The areas where the employees work have been disinfected and deep cleanings have been requested.