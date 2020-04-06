  • CBS 2On Air

By Eric Cox
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Cubs, Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Cubs were supposed to welcome fans back to Wrigley Field last Monday, instead they’re teaming up with the Mayor Lori Lightfoot and all of the city’s other pro sports teams to keep Chicagoans safe.

Their message is a clear, “we are not playing, so neither should you!”

The idea is to use the sports teams and their players to encourage fans to follow the statewide stay-at-home order. The campaign comes right after the mayor’s Stay Home, Save Lives movement.

The mayor’s office says you will soon see billboards and online ads on your social media feeds featuring some of your favorite players, urging you to play your part and stay at home.

