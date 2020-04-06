CHICAGO (CBS)– Warm temperatures and rain are on the way for the Chicago area.
A warming trend is bringing temperatures in the 60s Monday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there will be a mix of clouds and sun in the morning and showers will likely start around 4 p.m.
Nice and warm today, but showers in the PM pic.twitter.com/EhKTOA0D5z
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 6, 2020
Glaros said thunderstorms are possible Monday evening.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s on Tuesday but storms and rain showers are possible in the afternoon after 4 p.m. There is a chance for isolated severe storms Tuesday evening.
7day! pic.twitter.com/bVvou6RYr6
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 6, 2020
Temperatures will stay in 60s and 50s for the rest of the week with showers possible on and off.