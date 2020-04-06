  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Warm temperatures and rain are on the way for the Chicago area.

A warming trend is bringing temperatures in the 60s Monday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there will be a mix of clouds and sun in the morning and showers will likely start around 4 p.m.

Glaros said thunderstorms are possible Monday evening.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s on Tuesday but storms and rain showers are possible in the afternoon after 4 p.m. There is a chance for isolated severe storms Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will stay in 60s and 50s for the rest of the week with showers possible on and off.