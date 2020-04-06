CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has confirmed more than 1,000 additional cases of COVID-19 in statewide, including 33 more deaths as of Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state now has 12,262 total cases of the novel coronavirus in 73 counties, including 307 deaths. A total of 62,942 people in Illinois have been tested for the virus since the start of the outbreak.

State officials also said 3,680 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday afternoon; including 1,166 patients in intensive care. The state has a total of 28,139 non-ICU beds and 2,709 ICU beds statewide; with 11,993 non-ICU beds open, and 949 ICU beds open.

Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said shortages of personal protective equipment are posing “a tremendous challenge.”

“Healthcare facilities are having difficulty. Because of this shortage, healthcare facilities are beginning to implement optimization and contingency strategies to help stretch our supplies,” she said. “These strategies must be employed during PPE shortages. We must protect our healthcare personnel. When our workforce is sick, they cannot care for you, or your parents, or your grandparents. We’ve been saying this for weeks, and we’ll continue to say it, please stay at home.”

Gov. JB Pritzker said the state has received only a fraction of the PPE it has requested from the Strategic National Stockpile; including 367,700 N95 masks, 1.14 million surgical masks, 693,000 gloves, 174,000 face shields, 142,000 surgical gowns, and 4,000 coveralls.

“If we had relied on the white house and its obligation to fulfill our needs form the SNS, our state and nearly every state in the United States would come up short, and could not protect our healthcare workers and our first responders,” he said.

The governor said that’s why his administration is continuing to “scour the globe” for PPE on the open market. To date, the state has ordered approximately 10 million N95 masks, 14 million KN95 masks, 7 million surgical masks, 22 million disposable general use masks, 19 million gloves, 5 million face shields, 3 million gowns, and more.

“Take note that this is not as simple as placing an order and having it arrive at your doorstep a few days later. There’s a worldwide shortage that has us racing the clock, and battling against other states and the federal government,” Pritzker said.

The governor said he and his administration also are making daily calls to try and obtain more ventilators for Illinois hospitals. Pritzker has requested more than 4,000 ventilators from the national stockpile, but the White House so far has sent Illinois only 450.

“Day in and day out we are on the phone with companies that have ventilators, companies that could provide ventilators to us,” Pritzker said.

State officials have talked to Ford, GM, and Illinois-based Vyaire about acquiring ventilators that they are producing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve also collected up ventilator from places that you might not normally expect them to have one. There are dental offices sometimes, just in the event that somebody has a problem,” Pritzker said. “Surgicenters, where elective surgeries have taken place that are not open today, right? They all, many of them, most of them have ventilators. So we’ve really talked to as many people as we can to get the ventilators.”

The governor said Illinois hospitals currently can meet the needs for ventilators, but he said state officials are keeping an eye on the situation on a regular basis.