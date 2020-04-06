CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded at a gas station in Lawndale Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 3:18 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue, right off the Eisenhower Expressway, police said.
The 22-year-old man was approached by an assailant who took out a gun and fired, police said.
The victim was struck once in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody late Monday afternoon, and Area North detectives were investigating.