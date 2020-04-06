CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop early Monday morning.
According to police, the CPD officer stopped a car with two people inside. The officer found open alcohol inside the vehicle and went to open the driver-side door.
The driver then put the car in reverse, striking the officer.
The incident took place in the 1100 block of South Troy in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The officer has leg injuries, but is in good condition.
The offender took off and the car was later found on Whipple.
Police are still searching for the driver.
This is a developing story.