Chicago, Coronavirus, Rapid COVID-19 Tests

CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Monday, rapid COVID-19 tests will be available in Illinois, but not everyone can get the tests.

The test, which can provide a result in as little as 5 minutes, is available for health care workers and first responders only.

This is because Physicians Immediate Care, the organization offering the tests says the Abbott Lab’s rapid test is in limited supply. They’ll begin Monday by only testing symptomatic health care workers and first responders with exposure.

The next priority will be those who are at highest risk, including people who are 65 years old and older with symptoms.

The testing will be done in urgent care clinics, outside of hospitals and overburdened emergency rooms.