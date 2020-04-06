CHICAGO (CBS) — If you or your child is taking the Advanced Placement exams this year, they will go on despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

But there will be some major changes, and CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas learned some kids are not so sure about the new plans.

Social distancing does not mesh with crowded classrooms. That is why this year, students will take the AP tests at home online.

“Very nervous,” said Sydney Blake, a senior at Crystal Lake South High School. “I’m worried about slow internet connection, just possible things going wrong.”

The College Board said if you don’t have the right tech tools for the test, you should contact them by April 24 and they might be able to help.

Without teachers and classmates around, Blake is also worried about fairness.

“You also have to consider like you’re at home,” Blake said. “You don’t have people monitoring what you’re doing, and people might take advantage of that.”

She is concerned that someone else could text a friend for answers or find part of their answer online, when she has worked hard to memorize the material.

The College Board said they will be on the lookout for plagiarism, and any students caught cheating will have their scores canceled and their high schools and colleges will be notified.

The tests for each course will be taken at the same date and time across the world.

Each course usually takes a couple hours, but this year, they will be 45 minutes each. There will be no multiple choice questions – only free-response or essay questions.

“I’m kind of worried,” said New Trier Township High School senior Ella Ratarak.

Ratarak said she better know her stuff, because with no multiple choice, there are no lucky guesses.

“It is what it is,” she said. “I don’t see how they would do it differently.”

The tests for all subjects will be between May 11 and 22, with makeup tests in early June.

If your school is back open by test day, you might be able to take it there.