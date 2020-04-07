CHICAGO (CBS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has sent 100 ventilators to Illinois.
The ventilators arrived Tuesday evening.
According to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, the ventilators are loaned through a state-to-state mutual aid request.
Pritzker thanked Newsom online.
Ventilators are but one part of what amounts to a many-pronged solution, but all parts phenomenally critical.
Staying home is the most likely reason you can avoid ending up on a ventilator.
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 7, 2020
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the people of California & to (Gov.) Gavin Newsom, who sent us 100 ventilators overnight for use by patients here in Illinois. It’s truly incredible to work with elected officials across the nation who are providing real leadership,” Pritzker wrote on Twitter. “My pledge to the state of California, and every other state and territory, is that when we can, once we are past our peak, Illinois will pay it forward in any way we can including passing along these ventilators to the next hotspot in the nation.”
Pritzker said the federal government has also sent 600 ventilators, 300 of which were specifically directed to the City of Chicago by the White House.
The state has so far placed orders for 3,620 ventilators, Pritzker tweeted.
But he emphasized that everyone must continue washing their hands and staying at home.
Meanwhile, California is dealing with its own coronavirus crisis. The state has with more than 17,000 cases of COVID-19, and 447 deaths.