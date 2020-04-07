Filed Under:apartments, Chicago


5650 N. Sheridan Road. | Photo: Apartment Guide

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Chicago if you’ve got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1120 N. LaSalle St. (Near North)

Listed at $1,701/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1120 N. LaSalle St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, garage parking and secured entry. The property is cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

5650 N. Sheridan Road (Edgewater Beach)

Here’s a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5650 N. Sheridan Road that’s going for $1,704/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

Wilson Avenue (Ravenswood)

Located at Wilson Avenue, here’s a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $1,706/month.

Look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a deck in the apartment. The building features outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

4525 N. Kenmore Ave. (Uptown)

Listed at $1,710/month, this 565-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4525 N. Kenmore Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and secured entry. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

4750 N. Clarendon Ave. (Uptown)

Lastly, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4750 N. Clarendon Ave. It’s also listed for $1,710/month for its 1,275 square feet.

The listing promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. The rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

