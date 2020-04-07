CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago firefighter died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19, the Fire Department announced.
Firefighter Mario Araujo was a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25, the Fire Department said.
He joined the Fire Department in October 2003.
A Chicago Police officer has also died of coronavirus.
Officer Marco DiFranco, 50, has died of complications from the virus. DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force, died early Thursday, after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He was hospitalized over the weekend, and the mayor said he died after the severity of his illness became overwhelming.
DiFranco’s death has been ruled to have happened in the line of duty, meaning his family will receive full financial benefits, Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck said Friday.