CHICAGO (CBS) — Enjoy the warm weather for a couple more hours, because rain will cover the rest of the night.
It was a super mild Tuesday with temps already running a good 20 degrees above average in spots.
But a cold front arrives Tuesday evening and with that comes a possible storm threat, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
The cooler weather is expected anytime between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. It’ll be felt southeast of Chicago into northwest Indiana.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for Lake and McHenry counties, as well as parts north in Wisconsin.
Any storms that form could create large hail and damaging winds.
The highest storm coverage is southeast of Chicago into northern Indiana and southern lower Michigan into the Detroit metro area.
Much of northern Illinois can expect isolated storm chances as a layer of warm air aloft may limit storm formation.