CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a warm day in the Chicago area.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist, showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning. There is another chance for storms during the afternoon, especially in southern areas.
Very warm – but also stormy in the late afternoon! pic.twitter.com/ZHIqtJ0Ify
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 7, 2020
Temperatures will climb to the 70s Tuesday.
BIG temperature ups and downs this week! pic.twitter.com/n00xZ3PAbL
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 7, 2020
Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with a chance of afternoon showers. A cooling trend begins on Thursday.