CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s been about a week since the old Sherman Hospital in Elgin was chosen as an overflow spot for non COVID-19 patients in the northwest suburbs.
A project leader with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told CBS 2 they have hundreds of people working around the clock to get the building up and running.
Elgin’s Mayor David Kaptain said the number of patients the facility can hold keeps changing.
“It started out 230 beds then 250 beds, now I hear it’s up to 280, and I think they are just getting in there to see what kind of space is available and what they can do,” he said.
The goal is to have the hospital operational by April 24.