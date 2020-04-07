



Photos: Petfinder

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Hobbes, pit bull terrier and boxer mix

Hobbes is a male pit bull terrier and boxer mix being kept at Lucky Dogs.

Hobbes will get along great with other dogs. Have no fear: He’s already house-trained. He is already neutered and vaccinated.

Here’s what Hobbes’ friends at Lucky Dogs think of him:

His tail is always happily wagging.

Read more about how to adopt Hobbes on Petfinder.

Rosie, pit bull terrier mix

Rosie is a female pit bull terrier mix currently housed at Lucky Dogs.

Rosie is the life of the party, and she’ll get along great with your other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She has been vaccinated and spayed.

From Rosie’s current caretaker:

She would do best with a very patient dog-lover who has a confident dog to show her the way.

Read more about Rosie on Petfinder.

Chester, cattle dog and border collie mix

Chester is a male cattle dog and border collie mix in the care of Lucky Dogs.

Chester will get along great with your other dogs. He is looking for cat-free home. He has been vaccinated and neutered. He’s already house-trained.

Apply to adopt Chester today at Petfinder.

Guppy, shepherd and Anatolian shepherd mix

Guppy is a female shepherd and Anatolian shepherd mix in the care of LEAD Rescue, NFP.

Guppy plays well with others — she’s happy to keep company with other dogs. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated.

Read more about Guppy on Petfinder.

Sprocket, Maltese and poodle mix

Sprocket is a sweet male Maltese and poodle mix in the care of LEAD Rescue, NFP.

Sprocket will get along great with other dogs. He already has had all of his shots, and he’s neutered. Fear not: He’s already house-trained.

Read more about how to adopt Sprocket on Petfinder.

Taylor, redbone coonhound and hound mix

Taylor is a lovable male redbone coonhound and hound mix currently residing at Pal’s Place.

Taylor will get along great with other dogs. Taylor is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Have no fear: He’s already house-trained.

From Taylor’s current caretaker:

Taylor is quite timid when meeting new people and in new situations, but he does warm up to new people after several weeks.

Apply to adopt Taylor today at Petfinder.