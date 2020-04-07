CHICAGO (CBS) — Are you looking for a way to self improve while staying home?
As the coronavirus forces millions of Americans to stay-at-home, many are searching for ways to keep minds sharp and focused.
Here’s an idea: head to a virtual classroom.
College campuses are closed and libraries are shuttered, but now many are turning to online courses to prevent coronavirus boredom.
A site called Class Central lists online courses offered by top universities worldwide and it’s gaining traction.
“I forced myself to take some courses that were harder, or that weren’t in an area that I felt naturally comfortable in,” said online student Laurie Pickard.
Free courses can be academic or not. Guitar company Fender is offering three months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons to hundreds of thousands of people.
You can also try free cooking classes on YouTube.