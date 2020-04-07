EYE ON WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of Area
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being pushed in front of an oncoming train on the Red Line subway downtown late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 6:13 p.m., a man was on the Chicago Transit Authority platform at the Jackson Red Line stop when three assailants came up to him, police said.

The assailants pushed the man in front of a train and he was struck, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of late Tuesday, no one was in custody. Area Central detectives were investigating.