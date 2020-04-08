CHICAGO (CBS) — With coronavirus cases and deaths rising in Illinois, a flight full of much-needed medical supplies landed in Chicago on Wednesday night.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the mission came together quickly. A total of 500 negative pressure tents landed at Midway International Airport, and they will soon be set up at the McCormick Place alternative care center to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Illinois Air National Guard C-130 Hercules cargo plane roared as it landed. It carried 250 individual negative pressure tents.

Another C-130 landed shortly afterward with another 250, and a third plane is expected in the coming days.

In all, a total of 750 negative pressure tents will be delivered to McCormick Place. The tents were flown in from Eugene, Oregon.

McCormick Place, of course, has been transformed into a medical facility capable of treating up to 3,000 COVID-19 patients.

The Illinois National Guard said the plan to secure the tents all came together in a matter of days.

“We’re part of the Department of Defense. We are a reserve force. We fight America’s war,” said Illinois National Guard Brigadier Gen. Richard Neely. “But as the National Guard, we’re also here for our communities. We’re here for our neighbors. So this one of the most rewarding missions we could possibly have, is to help our neighbors in need.”

On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker would not give an exact timeline on when McCormick Place might start seeing patients. But it will be an overflow facility – once hospitals reach capacity, then patients will be moved to McCormick Place.