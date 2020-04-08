CHICAGO (CBS)– Lots of businesses have gone virtual, but this one is a bit more unusual.
Dog training and obedience school has continued online.
Anything is Pawzible has been around for 20 years. They said the dog flu outbreak in 2015 is the last time their business was hit so badly.
They have about 200 clients. When they closed their doors on March 16, most clients decided to stop training and wait for them to re-open.
But with a staff of 11 trainers, the owner said she had to move online to stay alive.