CHICAGO (CBS) — The organizers of the Chicago Auto Show have revved up our virtual food drive.
The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is donating $15,000 to the Illinois Broadcasters Uniting Against Hunger campaign. The group said the gift is an extension of the good deeds the auto dealers do in their communities.
Thanks to the CATA. and all our generous donors, we are now at just over $1,192,000.
You can help us get to our latest $1.25 million goal by giving at the Feeding Illinois website or by texting Feed I-L to 9-1-9-9-9.