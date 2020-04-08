CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday will be a warmer day, but cooler weather and rain is on the way.
Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Fog could lower visibility before 9 a.m. in the Chicago area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in after 4 p.m. Wednesday as a cold front approaches.
By Thursday, temperatures will drop to the 40s.
Temperatrues will be in the 50s for the weekend with chances of rain.