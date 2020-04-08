  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain, storms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday will be a warmer day, but cooler weather and rain is on the way.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Fog could lower visibility before 9 a.m. in the Chicago area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in after 4 p.m. Wednesday as a cold front approaches.

By Thursday, temperatures will drop to the 40s.

Temperatrues will be in the 50s for the weekend with chances of rain.