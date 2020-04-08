CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for LaSalle and Grundy counties, as well as much of downstate Illinois.
The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.
The storms are expected to arrive after 4 p.m. as a strong cold front approaches. Some could be severe, especially south of I-80, possibly bringing large hail and damaging winds.
Once the front passes, we can expect high winds out of the northwest and fast falling temperatures, with a low of 39 overnight.
Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid to upper 40s. There’s also a lakeshore flood threat Thursday for the Indiana shoreline. Afternoon showers may mix with wet snowflakes.
Temperatrues will be in the 50s for the weekend with chances of rain.