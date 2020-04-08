CHICAGO (CBS) — A rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Cook County has led to a grim step – turning a refrigerated warehouse into a possible makeshift morgue.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office is expecting the structure to be up and running on Thursday – and able to accommodate 400 extra bodies, if that should sadly be needed.
More work will be done this weekend to expand the warehouse’s capacity. Eventually, it will be able to hold 1,500 bodies at a time.
The Medical Examiner’s office is located at 2121 W. Harrison St.