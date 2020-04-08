CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19 reached 203, with a total of 5,943 people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus, state health officials said Wednesday. In Lake County, 12 people have now died as the total number of cases reached 461, the second-highest in the state.
The Indianapolis area and surrounding counties continue to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Indiana. Marion County has, by far, the most cases (2,290) and deaths (58) in the state. Only three of the states’ 92 counties, Perry, Pike and Benton, have reported no residents with COVID-19.
More women have been diagnosed with the disease, 55%, compared with 45% of men. However, men are far more likely to die of COVID-19. A total of 63% of the deaths are male. The disease hits the elderly the hardest with 70 percent of patient deaths over 70 years old. The cases are hitting all age groups, especially those in their 50s and 60s, but younger patients are more likely to recover.
State health director Kristina Box said on Tuesday that Indiana averages between 150 to 160 deaths from season flu over a seven month period. The 203 deaths from COVID-19 have occured since mid March.
A new stay at home order went into effect on Tuesday, and is in effect through April 20. The highlights include: